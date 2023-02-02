Waiting to find out if the Netflix series of one piece will live up to the work of Eiichiro Oda, the models CarryKey and Enot have joined forces to offer us a double cosplay of Nami and Nico Robin.

Nami and Nico Robin don’t really need an introduction for those who have followed even a minimum the events of One Piece. In fact, we are talking about two of the longest-lived members of the Straw Hat Crew who over the years have carved out an important role for themselves in various narrative arcs of the manga and anime.

We had already seen on our pages both the excellent representation of Nami from CarryKey and that of Nico Robin by Enot, while now the two models have decided to join forces to create a double One Piece-themed cosplay that is certainly successful, both for the fidelity of costumes, accessories and wigs as well as for the seaside location that is quite apt for the context.

Still on the cosplay theme but changing the reference work, you might be interested in the cosplay of Aphrodite from Record of Ragnarok made by Riiyuuki and those of Morriginal and Lilith from Darkstalkers by kyso_lo and missbrisolo.