On Monday, August 27, 2023, fans were introduced to the budget for the upcoming live-action series of one piece of Netflix. It was reported that each episode of the upcoming series is more expensive than the episodes of game of Thrones. This was a central part of online speculation, which has now been confirmed by the German site of Netflixknown as Netflixwoche.

The budget for each episode of the series is reported to be over $17 million. The latest news has increased fans’ excitement for the premiere and they are eager to see what the series has to offer.

According to the latest news from Netflixwoche, the episodes of the live-action series of one piece of Netflix are scheduled to be more expensive than the episodes of the acclaimed series of HBO, game of Thrones. The budget per episode of game of Thrones was $14.79 million, compared to the $17.27 million budget for the live-action adaptation.

It is important to note that Netflixwoche does not specify if it refers to the general budget per episode of game of Thrones or only the eighth and final season. For context, the numbers for season eight are strikingly similar to what the publication is referencing, with an overall budget of roughly $90 million for six season episodes. As a result, many interpret this to mean that the budget per episode refers to the eighth season of the show. HBO and not the entire series. This is also supported by the fact that the eighth season of the series is said to have had the most expensive episodes of the entire series. Therefore, if the numbers under discussion refer to the entire series, it is likely to be considerably lower.

However, this is purely speculative as no confirmation has been issued on this. The live-action series of one piece is scheduled to premiere internationally on Netflix on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Although Netflix has not officially announced a specific release date, the platform usually releases its original/exclusive content at 12am Pacific Time (2am Mexico City Time).

While the fan base of the original manga series by the author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has had mixed opinions about the adaptation, with the vast majority being optimistic and excited for the premiere. Some who were initially pessimistic are now convinced of the series’ potential based on early reviews, trailers, additional promotional material, and more.

Via: sportskeeda

Author’s note: I was sure it was going to be lousy, now I really want to see it, but I think that hyping it is very dangerous.