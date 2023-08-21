Netflix has released a new video in which we can take a brief look behind the scenes of the highly anticipated live action series of ONE PIECE. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to discover some additional details on the creation of the series thanks to a series of exclusive interviews to the cast and crew who made it.

Before leaving you to the video, I remind you that the live action series of ONE PIECE will be available on Netflix starting next August 31st. Good vision!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGeNDMSyGn0

August 21, 2023 – Ten days after the release of the series ONE PIECE, Netflix releases a behind-the-scenes video revealing the live-action adaptation of the most legendary and popular manga series in history. There featurettes includes never-before-seen interviews with the cast and creative team on making this new adaptation of ONE PIECE and bringing the iconic manga to life in a new format, finding the perfect cast, setting up the most spectacular action scenes, and much more other. (Note: the interviews in the video were done in summer 2022)

The series will only be available on Netflix from August 31, 2023 in all countries where the service is active.

SYNOPSIS

Based on Japan’s best-selling manga series ever created by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary sea adventure like no other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has always dreamed of a life of freedom. Luffy sets out from his small village to embark on a perilous journey in search of a legendary treasure, the ONE PIECE, to become the Pirate King. But, to find the loot, Luffy will have to assemble the crew he’s always wanted and find a ship to set sail on, scouring every inch of the vast seas, escaping the Marines, and outsmarting dangerous rivals at every turn.

To compose the crew will be Inaki Godoy as Captain Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro) Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) e Taz Skylar (Sanji).

They will also be part of the cast McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davis, Aidan Scott, Vincent Reagan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander ManiatisIlia Isorelys Paulino, Umeala foliage And Steven Ward. Adds to the cast Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

In partnership with Shueisha, ONE PIECE is produced by Tomorrow Studios And Netflix. Matt Owens And Steve Maeda are the writers, executive producers and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein And Becky Clements they are executive producers.

