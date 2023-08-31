













One Piece: Author talks about the importance of having relevant female characters | EarthGamer









Oda commented on how she portrays not only the heroines but also the villains that appear on the pages of her work. She especially highlighted how capable they are within the story.

What Eiichiro Oda noticed is that he likes to drive ‘women with the intelligence of Robin, or with abilities like Nami’.

We recommend: One Piece: Eiichiro Oda and Iñaki Godoy give us hope that the live-action will be epic.

Likewise, this mangaka highlighted that the pirates that appear in the story have great strength and capabilities.

In this sense, it should be noted that the female characters that appear throughout the series are many. Some started out as clear antagonists to Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat gang.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

That is the case of Boa Hancock, who over time changed her mind when she got to know Luffy better. However, there are others who are still at odds with the would-be Pirate King in one piece.

That is the case of Big Mom, who is on the side of the pirates, and Tashigi, who is with the Navy. And there are also those who decided to ally from the beginning, as is the case of Yamato. Something that Eiichiro Oda commented is that there is a cliché that does not convince him.

He pointed out that in the manga he read as a child he didn’t like women who only ‘they exist to be rescued’. That is, the typical damsel in disgrace. That is the reason that in one piece there are no such characters.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Oda prefers that they think and act for themselves. Only when they have to deal with something too big for themselves do they ask their comrades for help. But they do not fall into an increasingly outdated stereotype at all.

With details from The New York Times. Apart from one piece we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 81 times, 81 visits today)