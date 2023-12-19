













One Piece: Author reveals everything that awaits us for 2024









The author of One Piece He released a statement on X. In it he thanked the community of fans who always accompany him and inspire him to continue creating content. AND He particularly commented on what it was like to visit Los Angeles and work on the live-action:

“About half the year was dedicated to the live-action series. I even made it to Los Angeles. Things moved in a blur behind the scenes and that intensity continued until its worldwide release. It was a huge success, the series ranked first on NETFLIX's Global Top Ten for three whole weeks! It was spectacular!!! “We all know what kind of obstacles the series was facing, and from the look of things, I think it's safe to say it cleared them all.”

Fans and the community in general doubted the good adaptation of the manga, due to Netflix's previous failures. However, it was a pleasant surprise to see One Piece in a new and careful format.

“Can you imagine seeing a Japanese manga adaptation take home an Emmy? Or even an Academy Award? If I can be completely honest, that's my dream. With our various production teams around the world loving One Piece and the incredible Straw Hat team – who we were lucky enough to have Iñaki and Jacob with us – I can't help but wonder if that dream will still come true . “We will make sure season 2 helps your Hollywood stars shine bright and strong!”

So the ambition and desire to lead One Piece to all possible successes is interesting. Let's see how the new live-action installment that is rumored for 2025 surprises us.

What can we expect from One Piece by 2024?

We are just about to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the anime adaptation. There will definitely be surprises. However, there are several supports in which an interesting celebration could take place.

The author of One Piece He already commented on what we can expect, although it is a toss-up, since at the end of the day, Luffy will do what he pleases and not what we expect him to do:

“As for the anime, Wano has reached its emotional conclusion and now we head to Egghead!… Of course, that doesn't mean I'll be sitting on my hands when it comes to the manga. Many characters went through some significant challenges this year. Your world can be a truly terrifying place. If Luffy and his team make it out of Egghead safely… do you think they could go to…? THAT island? “I mean, I thought of a route for them that doesn't involve it, but… I'm not sure I could stop Luffy even if I wanted to.”

It seems that things are going to get more and more dangerous:

“If they leave, that means there's going to be a no-holds-barred fight to get… That thing! And last but not least… the long-awaited clash between THAT PERSON and THAT OTHER PERSON could have an unexpected result! It's time! Next year, One Piece will have the anime's 25th anniversary celebration! Get excited!”

Eiichiro Oda only winked at what we can expect from the manga One Piece. However, As we sail into deeper waters, the sea will become more stressful. Will the entire crew survive? Let's pray because yes!

