Eiichiro Oda is best known for creating one of Shuēisha’s longest-running shonen: One Piece who continues to navigate since 1997 among the thousands of manga stories and it seems that a one shot which got an animation this year could have had it a long time ago, but the mangaka didn’t want it to be that way.

It seems that Eiichiro Oda takes great care of his content and thought that a long time ago the story would not have caught the attention of fans of One Piecebecause in fact, He received an offer a decade ago, so much time has passed that he doesn’t even remember the details.

MONSTERS: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation Arrived on Netflix on January 21, 2024 and was based on the one-shot that was released on October 30, 1994.

Eiichiro Oda commented that at that time a prequel adaptation of Akira Toriyama was coming out and he thought that at that time the fans of One Piece were far from being interested in something like that:

“…long before this adaptation was made, over 10 years ago, was it at Jump Festa or at an Anime Tour? There was an offer to animate MONSTERS. But I turned it down at the time. I thought it wouldn’t be fun to show that to the public, […] something I created when I was younger (LOL), [a final de cuenta, la audiencia] I was looking forward to ONE PIECE”.

And the fact is that, after all, the story is now canon, it is connected to the Wano Country arc and to Thriller Bark, but before this, things were different according to Oda; although he is not really interested in giving light to anything else that is One Piece, at least for now.

Let us remember that The second season of the live-action adaptation is already in production. Hopefully we’ll see the boat return in 2025!

Source: Madhouse studio

One Piece: Where can I watch Monsters?

The chapter that adapts the one-shot is only available on the Netflix platform, you can check it out here.

Remember that if you want to read the one-shot compilation you can buy it in Panini editions, it is titled “SE busca” and it costs around 119 MXN, check it out here.

