Although it has remained somewhat on the sidelines, the franchise of one piece It continues to be one of the strongest in terms of popularity, which is why the manga continues to come out and recently its new movie was successful. However, the anime part is going to have a certain mishap as it will suffer from a pause due to certain issues.

The update comes from the latest issue of the weekly magazine Weekly Shōnen Jumpgiven that one piece published a programming schematic. Confirming that the animation will be in recess between the February 26 and March 19. Being forced to take a break due to schedule changes, which is perhaps not so alarming.

The reason for the adjustments is that Japan will host several marathons this spring and they will be televised throughout the Land of the Rising Sun. It just so happens that the events will take place when the anime usually airs, so Toei Animation it will not be able to show new segments as it was already stipulated until the change had to be made.

The important thing here is that it won’t be that long, but the saga of Wano He will return with all the intensity he has shown in recent days, since the final fight between kaido and luffy is more exciting than ever. But it will still take a while for the animated part to reach the manga, or at least that is what the most faithful followers think.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s time to take a break, after all the series has come out constantly for years, either with new episodes or fillers. There will not be too many days to wait.