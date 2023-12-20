













One Piece: Animator of the original series expresses concern about the remake









Hiromi Ishigami is an animator who works on the series One Piece by Toei Animation; and he was even director of the film One Piece Film: Red. So it's evident that he knows what he's talking about when he comments on aspects of animation.

It seems that the animator felt insecure because he thought that after releasing a remake of the series, lFans could forget the original delivery and after so many years of work, that would cause regret for the entire team., because the anime involves the effort of each of them. It would be a shame if it were forgotten.

“The ongoing anime remake is innovative. I wonder what it will be like. Although, I feel a little sad [debido a que temo] that the value of anime – which we have accumulated over the years – could decrease“Ishigami said in his X post.

Source: Wit Studio

However, received a lot of support from fans who commented that that could not happen, since the series has accompanied them throughout the years and they could never leave it forgotten, even if there is a remake of the quality proposed by Wit Studio that works with Spy x Family and also animated parts of Attack on Titan.

“¡I am very happy that so many people from other countries are telling me that what I thought with my narrow mind is not true! It is a warm world where people care about the works and even about me who is only a member of the staff. I am very happy to hear that“said his comment in X.

So at least the most die-hard fans commented that they could never put aside the original Toei Animation adaptation. Let us remember that the series currently has more than 1000 chapters.

We recommend you: One Piece: Author reveals everything that awaits us for 2024

What will the One Piece remake be about?

The remake of One Piece will only adapt Eiichiro Oda's popular manga with a new animation studio. This time it will be in charge of Wit Studio. It will be a production broadcast on Netflix.

It will also begin with the East Blue arc – just like the Netflix live-action. The manga serialization has been published in Shuēisha Weekly Shonen Jump since July 1997. The first anime chapter arrived in 1999. The remake will present an opportunity for the audience who has always wanted to see One Piece but it has not done so due to the vast number of chapters already existing. Will you dare to see the remake?

Let us remember that in 2024, Monstera one-shot that belongs to the same universe as One Piecewill also receive an anime adaptation.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)