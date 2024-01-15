













Yes, sadly a case of this type occurs again and it all happened on Twitter. The reason for this is that many criticized him for 'sexualizing' this character, who appears semi-naked.

More than one might wonder what the problem is with that, since Bonney in One Piece She is an adult woman, and other characters, such as Nami or Nico Robin, have appeared in a similar way before.

The problem, according to some, is the power that this pirate has, which allows her to vary her age at will or that of the people around her. It is in this way that she appears as a girl or old woman depending on the situation. Until then there is no problem.

But in the manga One Pieceand this is a spoiler within the story, it comes to light that Jewelry Bonney's biological age is 12 years old.

From what can be seen in the story, when she ages, so does her personality, since the Devil Fruit where her power comes from is more complicated than one might think.

So based on the above KDA received negative comments. But he did not take the accusations seriously.

Apparently, the key animator of the Bonney scenes was getting harassed for “sexualizing Bonney” and this is his response 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZaYMDrmaYy — Wisaker 🇪🇬🇵🇸 {finals} (@CEOofCarole) January 14, 2024

He even responded with grace, saying 'also because of the sexualization controversy'and then added 'I'm sorry for drawing Jinbe without a shirt'.

In any case, KDA has nothing to do with it, since it followed instructions from the storyboards and scripts of other creatives.

Likewise, all of this is based on what Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, captured in the original manga. So if there is someone who should be complained about, it is this mangaka, not an animator.

