The series quickly became one of the most viewed on the platform and is very well received. Although it has not yet been officially announced, it is almost a given that Luffy and company will have a second season to follow their maritime odyssey. But this opens several questions that we will try to answer here.

The challenges of One Piece towards the future

What could adapt a second season of One Piece?

The first season of one piece adapted the entire East Blue saga into its eight episodes. These in the anime span 61 episodes, so the condensation job was very good by Netflix. Since there were only minor changes that in the end work better in live-action.

Taking this into account, surely the second season will cover the Alabasta saga. Everything will depend on how its producers decide to continue the story and if they remain as faithful as with the first season. But after the success, it would not be unusual for them to do so.

Source: Netflix

Something we should not worry about is that one piece You may run out of material to adapt. After all the anime and manga still have enough sagas for Netflix to continue to bring to live action.. Although this can also be a double-edged sword as the years go by.

Assuming that each season covers one of the main arcs of Eiichiro Oda’s work, we could be talking about a minimum of 10 seasons. Surely many would have no problem following Luffy and company during all of them. But the time it will take to arrive could be a little problem.

When could we have the second season?

Now we have to consider how long before we could have a second season of One Piece. At the moment there is no official information about its arrival, but we can make an estimate based on the process that the first one followed.

The first season began filming on January 31, 2022 to reach the Netflix catalog in August 2023. Since it has not been confirmed for now, perhaps the second season will start filming in 2024, which would mean that we would see it until 2025.

Source: Netflix.

In addition, this calculation is not taking into account the current situation in Hollywood. For those who do not know, the actors and writers are in a strike that does not allow new productions to advance. They will stay like this until the studios pay them better. Netflix is ​​one of the most affected by this strike.

Although nothing has been said about the strike and one pieceIt would undoubtedly affect her. Because if there are no actors or writers to create this new season, what can they do? So sadly for the fans, we may be seeing the Straw Hats streaming for quite a while.

One Piece in live-action faces the passing of life

Another of the problems that you will undoubtedly face one piece as it advances it is the age of its actors. In the animated medium you can keep your characters a certain age for years and years. But since they are real actors, they will inevitably begin to look older.

Especially with the long production periods that we mentioned in the previous point. At a minimum we can expect two years to pass between each season. If in the end there are 10 as we calculate, then we could talk about a very long-lived series. And we don’t know if all the actors will make it to the end.

Source: Netflix.

Perhaps a silver lining to this is that by the time they get to Gear 5, Iñaki Godoy will no longer need to have his hair painted white. But it will certainly be a challenge and a break from immersion to see these characters all become adults over time. We already saw what happened to them stranger things.

This could also present a very strong Netflix issue. Since perhaps in order not to take so long they will begin to make more noticeable changes that make the plot go faster. Which at the same time could affect the good faith that they already earned with the fans in the first season of One pieces.

We are very happy with the success it achieved one piece on Netflix. But it also fills us with doubts about the future. After all, no other anime adaptation had managed to connect with fans new and old like this.. Now we can only hope that they continue this great work and can maintain it as long as possible. Do you think we will reach the end of Luffy’s story in live-action?

