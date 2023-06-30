













For now we do not know exactly which of the Netflix One Piece characters will have their figure. However, fans will be able to get their first glimpse of these during Anime Expo 2023. Which will take place from July 1 to 4 in Los Angeles, California.

The quality of the Tamashii Nations figures made many fans excited by the announcement. Of course there were also some negative and mixed responses. Many commented that they would love to have more figures from the anime than from the live-action, which has not yet been released.

Although the first glimpse of the figures of one piece It will be soon, there is still the question of when they will go on sale. It is possible that they save them a bit to coincide with the premiere of the series on Netflix. After all, it won’t be long for this, since it will arrive on the platform on August 31.

What do we know about Netflix’s One Piece adaptation?

In addition to the release date, we already know several details about the adaptation of one piece Produced by Netflix. This will consist of eight episodes that will adapt the plot of the manga up to the East Blue arc. Therefore we will see the beginnings and the first members of the Straw Hats crew.

Source: Netflix

Although it is not known what changes they were able to make when adapting the manga, many fans are optimistic. This is because the mangaka Eiichiro Oda had a very active participation in its realization. It is even said that he was supervising that justice was done to his work at all times. Do you think it is enough for them to deliver quality work to us?

