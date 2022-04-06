It’s been a long wait but it’s finally over. Toei Animation announced this week that several of its anime, such as one piecewill be broadcast on television again and set a date for their next episodes.

As for the adventures of Monkey D Luffy and its nakamait will be on April 17 that episode 1014 will be available. This belongs to Wano Country Arc and it is a continuation of the previous one that was issued on March 6.

What concerns to Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, it will be on April 16 that 73 will be available, which again picks up where its predecessor left off. The next day and the same one piece two other anime will return.

They are about Delicious Party Pretty Cure and Digimon Ghost Game. In the case of the first, it returns with its sixth episode and the second with its 22nd. Toei they begin to normalize.

Unlike the West where Crunchyroll stopped broadcasting the anime mentioned above, in Japan the television stations returned to broadcast previous episodes, or in any case, recapitulations.

This is how they have come out ahead of the absence of these series. How long has the wait been? If you take into account that next weekend they will not be available, we are talking about six weeks. Something that had not been seen in a long time.

It was a long time without the presence of One Piece

one piece is one of the most popular anime not only in Japan, but in the world. It is why many fans of Japanese animation missed him.

He had been absent a week or two at most, sometimes for special events, news reports, or breaks from the team in charge. Also the pandemic COVID-19 it impacted his production, but it was something extraordinary.

Unfortunately, Toei Animation did not share information about Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhich was also delayed.

This is all a result of the studio’s internal network hack, which happened on March 6 and was revealed on the 11th of the month mentioned above.

The company is still investigating what happened, but one can imagine that the damage was very extensive. At least to the degree of stopping its production for a long time.

There are rumors that part of what had been advanced was even erased. But none of this has been proven.

