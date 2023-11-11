There One Piece TV series we liked it. She certainly wasn’t perfect, but she was able to take the spirit of Ooda’s manga and bring it to the screen. Not a simple thing, given the particularity of the Straw Hat universe and its crew, as well as the charisma of the many protagonists who take turns on the tables published by Shonen Jump since 1997. It was not simple, therefore, for the actors who they took part in the TV series to be up to par, but somehow they succeeded.

The madness of the manga, as well as the lightness of the story told, must have helped the cast to create a rather friendly atmosphere. Climate that is told bylatest trailer released by Netflix during Geeked Week to celebrate the success of One Piece, which shows the funniest ducks, or bloopers in English.

The One Piece Netflix series is a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name. The series was produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios and first broadcast on August 31, 2023.

The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who dreams of becoming the Pirate King and finding the legendary One Piece treasure, left by the previous Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. In the Netflix series Iñaki Godoy plays Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd is Nami, Mackenyu the swordsman Roronoa Zoro and Jacob Romero Gibson the friendly Usopp.