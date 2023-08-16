













You can see this in the filming that accompanies this note and lasts just over minutes and a half. This Mexican actor revealed that he is a big fan of Nintendo games and consoles.

Godoy, leaving aside a little one piececommented ‘I love Mario Bros. and Zelda, and growing up those were like my two heroes, Link and Mario’. Then he talked about one of the best Wii titles.

This interpreter highlighted ‘[Super] Mario Galaxy is like one of the greatest works of art ever created’. To the above, he added ‘I only have amazing memories of playing video games’. With this she implied that she loves this way of having fun.

Something that the actor in charge of Luffy also commented on one piece is that he would love to have a GameCube and that he would like to play The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

However, he clarified that it would not be the remastered version for Wii U, but the original that came out in 2003.

Likewise, he shared a list of titles for this platform that he is attracted to and would love to play. These are the ones from Super Smash Bros. Melee, Super Mario Sunshine and Luigi’s Mansion.

Iñaki Godoy revealed that there have been so many iconic GameCube games that he has not been able to play. It is clear that this actor has a favorite generation of video games, and it is precisely the one that corresponds to this console.

Maybe someone should get him a used GameCube, or at least a backward compatible Wii to play his games the way he wants. Regarding the live-action series of one piece It will be out on August 31, 2023 only on Netflix.

Apart from one piece and Nintendo we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

