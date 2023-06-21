













This is the Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the story. In the talk they touched on several topics and one of them is how reliable this production will be with respect to the original work.

In that sense it seems that things will turn out well with the series of one piece. According to Godoy ‘the fact that Eiichiro Oda was involved gave me the confidence to move on and keep going because I knew he wouldn’t let us do something that wasn’t right’.

Godoy’s statements were made accompanied by the other actors and actress of the main cast. That is, he was next to Mackenyu Arata (Roronoa Zoro) and Emily Rudd (Nami).

The same can be said for Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). The fact that Oda, the creator of Luffy and his friends, supervises the live-action series of one piece It is one of the points in its favor.

Since the announcement of the program in January 2020, the participation of this mangaka was known. Mackenyu also had something to say. First the actor highlighted ‘whatever he wants [Eiichiro Oda] that it is in the series, is what the fans are going to want’.

Mackenyu then pointed ‘so I’m sure they’ll be happy’. The artist behind Zoro emphasized ‘You know, you only have 8 hours in the series. There will be things that could change, but it is what is needed’. The interpreter finished with ‘We are very happy about that. He’s like daddy’.

So the creator of one piece he doesn’t want to let this series go without giving it the go-ahead. On August 31 we will leave doubts; that’s its premiere date on Netflix.

