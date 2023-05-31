one piece it is a long-lived saga to say the least and is becoming increasingly successful, with a film also arriving on Netflix. In the world of cosplay, however, the success of the series has been certified for some time and cosplays dedicated to the characters often appear. Now, for example, we can see a nami cosplay realized by aaliyah0may0.

aaliyah0may0 offers us a Nami with the classic bathing suitwhile relaxing in the water. With the arrival of heat and summer, it is clear that many are eager to do the same. It is a simple but certainly well done cosplay.

Tell us what you think of the nami cosplay made by aaliyah0may0? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?