BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shared a special video celebrating the 23-year history of video games by ONE PIECEtitled “Today, Too, A Day Like a Game”.

The first game based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE: Mezase Kaizoku Ou!was launched on WonderSwan about 23 years ago on July 19, 2000 in Japan. The last one, ONE PIECE ODYSSEYwas launched on January 13, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. Below we can see the video in question and immediately after the behind the scenes.

ONE PIECE Games Special Movie – Today, Too, A Day Like a Game

Behind the scenes

“The story of the ONE PIECE games and the growth of a girl who looks back crossing the famous Shibuya crossing. This is the special footage of ONE PIECE games called “Today, Too, A Day Like a Game”.

The latest video, directed by Sho Yanagisawa, known for his realistic CG visuals, challenges the audience with powerful action scenes using real flames.

This special video is a work of art expressing our gratitude to the fans who have supported and grown with the ONE PIECE games over the years, and our expectations for the future of games based on the series.”

Director: Sho Yanagisawa

Cast: Momoko Nitta / Ken Miyakubo

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu