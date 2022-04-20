For a few hours, on the online platform Redditthe highly anticipated spoilers of ONE PIECE 1047the next chapter of the manga by Eiichiro Oda. Following the turmoil caused by the events of the last chapters, we are now at the greatest crossroads of the entire work. Like any self-respecting plot twist though, Eiichiro Oda does not cease to leave in the shade many of the mysteries that slowly, with the dropper, will completely redesign the world building and, in part, also the role of Luffy within the work. A storm of new elements brings a storm of new questions. We therefore propose the spoilers of ONE PIECE in Italian of chapter 1047, coming out soon on Mangaplusin order to try to shed light and extricate ourselves from the thousand doubts that assail the mugiwara community.

ONE PIECE 1047 SPOILER

Chapter 1.047: “The sky of the capital”.

On the color page, i Mugiwara I’m on the beach with the dragon Momo.

We have a flashback in the burning castle of Odenwhen Momo he decided to travel to the future.

Luffy use “Gomu Gomu no Thunder”(We had seen him at the end of the previous chapter with a lightning bolt in his hands).

Kaido confirms that Roger he was not a user of devil fruit. He also says that “skills” are not needed to dominate the world.

Orochi in flames it loses the agalmatolite nail and is transformed.

Luffy creates a huge punch that’s bigger than the castle’s Onigashima to attack Kaido.

Additional information not fully confirmed: the fist of Luffy it is so large that it is capable of destroying Onigashima if it is not stopped.

Luffy talk with Momonosuke and asks him to do something to protect the island of Onigashima as he prepares his fist while he prepares his punch

BREAK NEXT WEEK FOR THE GOLDEN WEEK IN JAPAN.

The chapter should therefore open a small parenthesis deviating from the main battle. There is the reference to a flashback of Momo when he decided to travel to the future, is it an opportunity to add information about Wano’s past? Orochi, on the other hand, does not seem to let go, Oda still has room to play one of the most hated and annoying villains of the entire work.

There are still many doubts about the Gear Fifth and on the outcome of the saga of Wano. What are the limits of the Gear Fifth? Is the battle coming to an end or have we only just entered the heart of events?

This last factor is certainly the biggest doubt: the Moon is still high in the sky of Onigashima, we know that the sunrise will have a fundamental role in the liberation of Wano (and it would not be the first time that Oda uses atmospheric events to give symbolic indications on the rhythm and development of the event in progress), so that the heart of this clash has only begun?

For this we do not have certain answers, but we know that the acts of the theater kabuki to which the story of Wano it is inspired by four e we are still only the third. In addition, many fans claim that Kaido is not yet committing e did not draw from the power of awakening its fruit. Others, on the other hand, look forward to the flashback that reveals the history and past of this almost invincible character.

One thing is certain, the meat on the fire is still a lotand Oda loves to play with it like a child to keep us suspended.

