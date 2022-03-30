For a few hours, on the online platform Redditthe highly anticipated spoilers of ONE PEICE 1045the next chapter of the manga by Eiichiro Oda. Following the turmoil caused by the last chapter, considered by many to be the most important of the entire work so far, we have to deal with three incredible revelations, namely the true nature of the fruit ingested by Luffythe awakening of the aforementioned fruit and the highly anticipated GEAR 5. Below we propose a summary in Italian of the spoilers of ONE PIECE 1045.

ONE PIECE 1045 spoiler



Title: “Next Level“.

In the Color Spread i Mugiwara they are sitting together next to the phrase “Sea of ​​Liberation“

The whole chapter focuses on the confrontation Luffy vs Kaido. The fight is described as damn funny.

Kaido comments on the devil’s fruit of Luffy and thinks it’s strange that it can turn the environment into rubber (Paramecia) and at the same time transform the user (such as Zoan).

Luffy will use a new attack called “Gomu Gomu no GigantWhich will turn him into a giant. In spoilers it is literally said “he looks like a God”.

Momonosuke And Yamato they arrive on the roof and see the new shape of Luffy.

Luffy it runs out of energy but recovers through the heartbeat.

At the end of the chapter Luffy will give a very strong punch in the face at Kaido.

Luffy: “It’s funny, isn’t it Kaido?”

NO BREAK THE NEXT WEEK.

As expected, the chapter focuses on the Main Event and we find ourselves, just like a Wrestling match, at the new rise of the Face (Good) versus bad (Heel). There is no example that can better represent than when Hulk Hogan he took the pizzas in the face (many times more than one), he did not hear them (or pretended not to hear them), he gassed himself and smashed his opponent. We are curious to see this new dimension of Luffy with the awakening of the fruit and with the GEAR 5. And above all we rejoice as there will be no break next week!

