According to the recent report de The Republicthe luxurious ONE PIECE 100 Celebration Edition it was the best-selling book in Italy in the period since 14 to the April 24thus giving enormous satisfaction to Star Comics for the creation of this edition. The publisher himself communicated it to the public through a post spread on his social profiles, which also boasts of an important double, as Dragon Ball Super # 16 got the fifth position in the same ranking.

ONE PIECE 100 Celebration Edition invaded the Italian comic shops, bookstores and online stores on April 20, and was one of the protagonists of Star Comics during the Comicon 2022 of Naples. A really good welcome, with the famous platform Amazon who has already completely run out of stock (except for third party resellers).

Source: Star Comics