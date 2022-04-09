The Israeli army told AFP that it was carrying out a military operation in the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank, the area from which the shooter came in the latest Tel Aviv attack, which killed 3 Israelis.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that 5 other people were wounded by Israeli army fire.

Saturday’s operation, which killed three Israelis and wounded more than 10, came a day after Israel announced that it had killed Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, 28, the perpetrator of the Tel Aviv attack, Thursday, in a Tel Aviv neighborhood.

After the attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he had given security forces “absolute freedom of movement” to confront a new wave of “terrorism” since March 22.

And 14 people have been killed in attacks in Israel since March 22, some of which were carried out by people linked to ISIS.

During the same period, at least 10 Palestinians were killed, including a female terrorist.