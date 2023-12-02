French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, on Saturday, that one person was killed and another was injured as a result of a knife stabbing in the center of the capital, Paris.

The minister explained on the social media platform “X”, formerly known as “Twitter”, that the man began assaulting passers-by.

“The police have just courageously arrested an attacker who attacked passers-by in central Paris,” Darmanin added.

The Interior Minister confirmed, “One person was killed and another was injured… Please avoid the area.”