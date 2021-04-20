In the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in a collision of a foreign car with a “UAZ”, a person died, another was injured. About this IA “Ura.ru” reported in the district traffic police.

The accident occurred on April 20 on the main regional highway – Surgut-Salekhard. According to preliminary data, Toyota Land Cruiser and UAZ collided not far from the Yubileynoye field.

As a result of the road accident, the 30-year-old driver of the “UAZ” received various injuries, from which he died on the spot. His 43-year-old passenger was also injured.

The circumstances of the incident are established by the traffic police.

