Basra (AFP)

At least one person was killed Thursday, while “dozens” were injured, as a result of a stampede between fans who had gathered since early morning in front of the Palm Stem Stadium in Basra, in southern Iraq, to ​​watch the final match of the Gulf Cup between Iraq and Oman, two medical and security sources told AFP. .

A medical source, who preferred not to be identified, said that “a person died, while about dozens of others sustained minor injuries,” as a result of a stampede among thousands of fans who did not carry cards and wanted to watch the match, which kicks off at 7:00 pm (16:00 GMT).

A source in the Ministry of Interior confirmed this toll. The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “The reason for the stampede was the arrival of large numbers of fans, especially people who do not have a card.”

He added that the fans “gathered since the morning and tried to enter,” which led to overcrowding in front of the stadium gates and a stampede.

A source inside the stadium reported hearing the sounds of ambulances, which came to collect the injured in this accident, adding that the entrance gates to the stadium were closed when the stampede occurred.

Pictures spread on social media showing thousands of people gathered in the vicinity of the stadium.

Many Iraqis are looking forward to this final match of the 25th Gulf Cup, a tournament that Iraq will host on its soil for the first time in more than 40 years, during which it has gone through many wars and conflicts.

And if Iraq wins this match, it will be the fourth title in its history and the first in nearly 35 years.

But problems with organization have emerged since the opening of the tournament two weeks ago, as thousands of fans, card holders and journalists, were unable to enter the stadium.

The tournament includes 8 countries, namely Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen and the UAE.