A statement from the military administration in Kiev said on the Telegram application, “Tonight, there was a massive attack by Iranian-made drones“.

The statement added that the explosive Iranian “Shahid” planes “entered the capital from different directions,” and “about ten planes” were shot down in the city’s airspace..

He added that debris had been reported in five areas, noting that a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to hospital because of shrapnel injuries..

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency services responded to calls from the Solomiansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnitsky regions following “explosions in the capital”.“.

He added on Telegram, “In the Podilsky district, while firefighters were working to put out the fire in a residential building, the body of one person was found.”“.

Klitschko indicated that two other people were treated at the site of the bombing in the Shevchenkivsky district.

He said that the fires broke out in a building in the Shevchenkivsky district and another in the Podilsky district, adding that emergency services are present at the two locations..

A photo posted on the official account of the military administration in Kiev on Telegram showed a room in a high-rise building, part of its wall destroyed, in the Darnitsky district..

In a statement, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that the threat of Russian drones bombing cities still exists.