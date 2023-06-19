Authorities in the US state of Illinois said that one person was killed and at least 22 others were wounded in a mass shooting near the suburb of Yellowbrook, southwest of Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported that fire officials received calls reporting victims of a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT) and rushed to the scene, where they found a “really large” gathering, according to Steve Vogel of the Fire Protection Squad. Fires.

According to the DuPage County Sheriff, the gathering began as a celebration. The fire department transported 10 people to local hospitals. Vogel said one of them died and another was in critical condition. Vogel added that seven other people took themselves to the hospital. Later in the day, Robert Carroll, a spokesman for the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that 22 people were shot and one person was killed.