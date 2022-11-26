One person was injured in a collision with a car on Profsoyuznaya Street near the Belyaevo metro station in southwest Moscow. This was announced on November 26 by a source of Izvestia.

The footage shows the man crossing the road in the wrong place. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that he was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. The severity of his condition was not specified.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

“The circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified. Movement towards General Antonov Street is carried out along two lanes out of four, ”the statement says. message Moscow deptrans.

Earlier, on November 26, the court arrested a 17-year-old boy who knocked down a woman to death in the east of Moscow. The minor was driving without a driver’s license. The incident happened on November 24th. According to the defense, the teenager drove into the oncoming lane without slowing down to go around the bus. He did not have time to react to a 22-year-old girl who at that moment was crossing an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

The victim was hospitalized after the incident. She later died from her injuries.