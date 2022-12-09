One person was injured in a fire that occurred in a residential building in Ulyanovsk. Writes about it ulpravda.ru with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident took place earlier that day in an apartment on Minaev Street. The message about the fire was received by the duty officer at 13:23.

“At 13:54, the open burning of used items in an area of ​​six square meters was eliminated. At 14:17 – the complete elimination of the fire, ”the department said.

An 87-year-old woman left the apartment on her own. She was hospitalized with suspicion of poisoning by combustion products. The woman’s neighbor was also evacuated, she was not injured.

Now experts are investigating the causes of the incident.

Earlier, on December 9, a fire broke out in the construction hypermarket OBI, an extension to the main building of Mega Khimki. The building burned down completely. The fire has now been extinguished. The security guard of the hypermarket died.