One person was injured in a fire in an administrative building in the Krasnoselsky district of Moscow. This was reported in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the capital on Wednesday, May 24.

“Unfortunately, there is a victim in the fire, who was handed over to the doctors,” the press service told the city news agency.Moscow“.

An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who took part in the elimination of the fire, was injured. According to preliminary information, he inhaled carbon monoxide.

Earlier that day, it was reported that at 10:13 a.m., the rescue team received information about a fire in a seven-story office building at the address: Frolov lane, 2. The Et Сetera theater is located at the indicated address.

The fire broke out in a utility room on the fifth floor. At 10:50 a.m., the fire was extinguished on an area of ​​5 sq. m. Prior to the arrival of employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 50 people left the building on their own, writes “Moscow 24“.

On the same day, a fire broke out in a five-story building in the north-east of Moscow in a scooter shop, which is located on the ground floor on Gostinichny Proezd. The fire has now been extinguished.