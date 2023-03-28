A woman was injured as a result of the shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian militants from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This was announced on March 27 by a source of Izvestia.

The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The state of her health is specified.

The shelling occurred at 22:08 earlier that day. According to the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes of Ukraine in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian militants fired two rockets from the MLRS in the Kiev and Kuibyshev regions from the settlement of Ocheretino.

In addition, on March 27, Ukrainian troops fired four rockets from a multiple launch rocket system into the Kalininsky district of Donetsk. According to the mayor of the city Oleksiy Kulemzin, there are casualties as a result of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The Izvestia military commander Alexander Safiulin on the same day presented footage from the scene of the shelling. He showed how local residents remove fragments of destroyed buildings, sweep away glass. Mountains of rubbish made of bricks, boards, and metal structures formed in residential yards.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

