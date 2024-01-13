Due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by kamikaze drones in the village of Mokraya Orlovka, Grayvoronsky urban district, one civilian was injured, it turned out to be a car driver. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this on Saturday, January 13.

“The man has shrapnel wounds to his face without damage to his eyes. He was hospitalized in the central district hospital, all necessary medical care is being provided,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

The governor indicated that three cars were also damaged, one of which burned down. Emergency services are on site.

Earlier, on January 12, the mayor of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, reported that a Ukrainian drone flew into an ambulance in the village of Golmovsky, Nikitinsky district in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing two people, they turned out to be a paramedic and an employee of an energy supply company, and three more medical workers were injured.

On the same day, Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone over the territory of the Belgorod region.

The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.