In the city of Konakovo, Tver region, one person was injured during the cotton clap in an apartment building, reports TASS…

The injured man was taken to hospital. There is no destruction in the house after the incident.

It is noted that the cotton of gas occurred in the house number 36 on Stroiteley Street.

Earlier it was reported about a gas explosion in a residential building in Moscow. It was caused by a malfunction of the gas column. In the fire that broke out after the explosion, five people were injured, 16 people were rescued.