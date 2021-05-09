The pilot stated problems at take-off as the cause of the accident, the police explain. The machine crashed shortly after the start. Four people were on board – one was seriously injured.

E.in a small plane with four people on board fell into a lake near Sulzberg in Oberallgäu. One of the inmates was in mortal danger after the accident on Sunday afternoon, said a police spokesman in Kempten. There was at least one woman among the four people in the machine, and there is no more detailed information about the people such as their age.

According to the police, the pilot stated problems at take-off as the cause of the accident. Two people on the plane were slightly injured and another was seriously injured.

The plane took off from a small airport on Sulzberger See in early summer weather and only traveled a few kilometers, the police spokesman said. The lake is also known as the Öschlesee. Fortunately, bathers were not affected. “There was nothing going on, no bathing operations yet,” the police said.

The four injured were rescued with rubber dinghies and the small plane went down. It will now be recovered, said the police spokesman.