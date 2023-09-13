According to the Tax Secretary, Robinson Barreirinhas, the situation is “disastrous”

The special secretary of Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, said that the program “Conforming Shipping“, which allows foreign companies to export products worth up to US$50 to Brazil without paying federal taxes, has increased the volume of information on these platforms.

The program came into force in August and, according to Barreirinhas, identified that a single person would have sent more than 16 million packages with international orders to Brazil. The secretary was critical of the current situation and said that there is a “debacle”.

“We have a citizen who has already sent more than 16 million remittances to Brazil, he has a lot of relatives here“, he joked. Remittances of packages between family members are exempt, as long as they do not exceed the value limits established by the Tax Authorities.

“When we start to have information, we see that it is a disaster. We are talking about someone who is bringing a lot of things under the same CPF, sometimes not under the same CPF, but at the same address, fractional purchases in large volumes“, he said at an FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front) event.

The program currently provides exemption from import tax for purchases of up to US$50 for companies that have certification. This means that platforms have to request participation.

Remittances that exceed the value stipulated by the Revenue are charged a rate of 60% in federal taxes and a further 17% in ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services), which goes to the States.

Barreirinhas also suggested that platforms already show products with the final price, that is, with tax included.

“The consumer is surprised because they think that the price of the platform is the price of the product. And when he arrives here at the inspection, he receives a notification from the Post Office to go in there and collect the import tax, the ICMS. He is also a victim of this misinformation“, he said.

Read on Power360 the main reports on e-commerce and the taxation of imported products. Understand the discussion on the topic in Brazil:

September 1, 2023 – Government wants to apply a 20% rate on remittances of up to US$50;

24.Aug.2023 – Brazil has already imported 232 million socks in 2023;

Aug.2023 – Treasury denies end of exemption for international purchases of up to US$50 ;

2.Aug.2023 – Haddad says he seeks “isonomy” between Brazilian and foreign retail;

August 1, 2023 – Exemption on purchases of up to US$50 in e-commerce comes into effect today;

20.Jul.2023 – Brazil received 176.3 million small value packages in 2022;

19.Jul.2023 – Treasury will assess the impact of the zero rate on unemployment;

19.Jul.2023 – Zero import tariff will cause 500,000 layoffs, says CNI;

19.Jul.2023 – Zero tariff for imports should be reviewed, says IDV;

14.Jul.2023 – Shein wants to nationalize 85% of sales by 2026, says director;

14.Jul.2023 – Shein talks about adhering to new customs rules from August;

6.Jul.2023 – At an event with Lula, CNI criticizes exemption for purchases up to US$50;

30.jun.2023 – Online commerce companies commit to plan, says Haddad;

22.jun.2023 – States approve online purchase tax;

14.jun.2023 – Government must guarantee fair competition in the country, says Alckmin;

9.jun.2023 – Haddad program will boost retail sales, says Goldman Sachs;

2.jun.2023 – States define ICMS at a rate of 17% for electronic purchases;

May 23, 2023 – Federal Revenue wants import tax to be paid on purchases;

May 16, 2023 – 58% of Brazilians do not approve of taxing Shein and other sites;

May 13, 2023 – Fraud in digital retail is expected to reach R$87 billion in 2024, projects IDV;

May 10, 2023 – Haddad’s plan for Shein does not prevent price increases for consumers;

April 28, 2023 – States want single procedure to tax online purchases;

April 24, 2023 – Chinese website tax will be charged on purchase, says Haddad;

April 20, 2023 – Haddad talks about “adaptation” plan for international orders;

April 20, 2023 – Haddad says Shein will nationalize 85% of products in 4 years;

April 19, 2023 – Maintaining the US$50 exemption worries us, says IDV;

April 18, 2023 – Lula gives up R$8 billion and purchases of up to US$50 are tax-free;

April 14, 2034 – Consumer will pay tax on Shein and other sites;

April 13, 2023 – Government confirms taxation on imported items up to US$50;

April 13, 2023 – Understand changes about shopping on international websites;

April 12, 2023 – Treasury says exemption for imported products “never existed”;

April 12, 2023 – Janja refutes post about taxation of imported products;

23.mar.2023 – Businesspeople call for changes in the taxation of imports from China.