A man has gone missing in Kuban after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the port of Kavkaz, and is being sought

The whereabouts of one person from the ferry attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai remains unknown. This was written by the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the continuation of the search operation

The department reported that the fate of two people remains unknown. Later, the press service updated the data.

According to updated information, the whereabouts of one person is unknown. The search operation continues EMERCOM of Russia

Earlier, the Governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, also reported that rescuers were searching for two more people.

17 ferry crew members were rescued

Kondratyev said 17 crew members of the ferry Conro Trader were rescued after the Ukrainian missile attack. According to him, barriers were installed at the scene to prevent the spread of fuel.

Previously, it was reported that there were 15 people on the attacked ferry with fuel tanks.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar region with a Neptune missile. The strike hit a railway ferry with fuel tanks.

“Conro Trader” sank after attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces

A railway ferry damaged by a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces sank. “As a result of the damage received, the ferry sank in the waters of the port of Kavkaz,” the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory said.

There were no fires on the territory of the port itself. However, at the time of the attack, there were dozens of fuel tanks in the port. The head of the Temryuk district, Fyodor Babenkov, specified that 12 fire brigades were working on the site.

There are 12 fire brigades, three ambulance teams, rescuers from the Temryuk district ASS, and Kuban SPAS rescuers working at the scene. There were 30 fuel tanks on the ferry Fedor Babenkov Head of Temryuk District

The Russian Ministry of Transport stressed that the situation in the port is under the control of emergency and security services,” the department reported. Port employees were evacuated outside its perimeter, and a rescue vessel was sent to the scene.

The moment of the explosion at the port was caught on video

Footage posted online shows a thick black column of smoke rising in the port area. An explosion is then heard, followed by a bright flash. According to eyewitnesses, the smoke was visible on the Taman Peninsula.

The fire on the ferry was assigned a complexity rating of No. 3. The Kuban operational headquarters reminded local residents about the ban on publications, photos, videos and dissemination of information on social networks related to the work of air defense systems.