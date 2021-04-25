One person died, nine more, including two children, were injured in a bus-truck collision in the Tula region. This was reported on April 25 at the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The accident happened in the Volovsky district on the highway M-4 “Don”.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the Neoplan bus, which was heading towards Moscow, collided with a Scania truck. At the same time, the truck ran over an obstacle before the accident. As a result of an accident, a 54-year-old bus driver died from his injuries.

“At the moment, there is information about nine victims who were in the bus, including two children – an 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. They and another passenger were hospitalized, ”the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

The circumstances and causes of the accident are being investigated.

