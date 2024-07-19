Jerusalem Post: Tel Aviv blast kills one, wounds seven

One person killed, seven injured in Tel Aviv blast near US consulate, newspaper reports Jerusalem Post with reference to emergency services.

In turn, the local newspaper Times of Israel reports that the man was killed by shrapnel. It is also noted that eight people were hospitalized in nearby hospitals.

The explosion in the city center was caused by the crash of an “airborne object” and air raid sirens were not activated, according to the army. The Israeli Air Force has also been reported to have stepped up patrols to protect the airspace.

It later became known that members of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement ruling in northern Yemen promised to reveal details of the “military operation” in Tel Aviv against the backdrop of the explosion in the city.

“The movement will reveal details of the military operation that targeted Tel Aviv,” Reuters writes.

Earlier it was reported that a suicide drone exploded near the US embassy in Israel. According to eyewitnesses, a powerful explosion thundered, and clouds of white smoke were visible in the city. In addition, it was specified that the drone flew in from the Mediterranean Sea and crashed into a building located near the American diplomatic mission.