One person was killed and three others were injured in a shootout in Naples, Italy, during the celebration of the victory of the football club (FC) Napoli in the final of the Italian championship. It is reported by the Italian portal open on Friday, May 5th.

“A young man of 26 years old was killed in a shooting, and three more were injured as a result of an explosion of firecrackers during the celebration of the Scudetto (championship – Ed.) Napoli,” the material says.

According to the portal, the shooting occurred in the area of ​​Piazza Garibaldi. The victims were hospitalized.

There are also reports of brawls at the Dacia Arena stadium, where the game between the Neapolitan club and the Udinese team took place the day before. Director of Sores Fvg Amato De Monte, whose words are quoted in the material, said that in total, the emergency service provided assistance to 15 people before, during and after the match.

It is noted that Napoli did not become the champion of Italy for 33 years, for the first time since 1990, when Diego Maradona played for it.

On May 4, Napoli won the Italian football championship ahead of schedule. The meeting in Udine ended with the score 1:1. In the 13th minute, a goal for Udinese was scored by Sandi Lovric, and in the 53rd minute the score was equalized by Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. The Neapolitan club became the champion mathematically, thanks to the large advantage accumulated in the standings during the championship.