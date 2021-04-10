In Indonesia, one person was the victim of an earthquake on April 10 off the coast of Java. This is reported on Saturday Associated Press with reference to the country’s authorities.

It is noted that due to the earthquake, a rockfall began. The stones crushed a woman who was riding a motorcycle with her husband. The husband of the deceased was seriously injured. Houses were also damaged due to the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6 points. According to the Indonesian National Bureau of Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG), the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.7.

It is noted that the earthquake occurred under water, but there is no tsunami threat. Locals are asked to avoid landslide areas.

Earlier, on March 30, it was reported that the Merapi volcano, located on the Indonesian island of Java, threw hot clouds at a distance of 1.5 km in the southwest direction.

According to the center, the day before, seismologists recorded about six lava outbursts. At the same time, a few hours before the ejection of the volcanic cloud, experts registered at least 19 lava outbursts. The incandescent magma spread over a distance of 1,000 km. In addition, during this time, about 50 small earthquakes occurred in the area.