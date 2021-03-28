In the Canadian city of North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, in the Lynn Valley library, an unknown person attacked people with a sharp object. As a result, one person died and several were injured. It is reported by Global News…

It is noted that six people were hospitalized in the hospital, their condition is unknown. Also, the exact number of victims is not reported. According to the TV channel CBC, the suspect is detained.

“It looks like the suspect was acting alone. There is no threat at the moment, ”the local police said on their social media page. Twitter…

#ALERT: informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims. Any witnesses please call us at 604-985-1311 – North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 27, 2021

