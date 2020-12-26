One person died, seven were injured as a result of a collision on the highway in the Novosibirsk region of a PAZ regular bus and a DAF truck, reports RIA News.

On December 26, at about 08.00 Moscow time, on the 108th kilometer of the P-256 highway, a PAZ regular bus collided with a DAF truck, which was moving towards Barnaul.

A 55-year-old bus driver died on the spot from his injuries. Six PAZ passengers and a 32-year-old truck driver with injuries of varying severity were hospitalized.

At the moment, all the circumstances of the accident are being established.

Earlier, the preliminary cause of an accident with a passenger bus near Ryazan was named. As a result of the accident, four people were killed and several others were injured.