A fight that broke out at the Brent Cross shopping center in London on the evening of Tuesday, May 4, killed a 21-year-old man who was stabbed. This was reported by a British tabloid The daily mail…

The police received a message about a big fight in the shopping center at about 18:45 local time (20:45 Moscow time). Shop visitors were evacuated after the incident. It is noted that the arriving police officers and doctors tried to provide assistance to the deceased, but he died at the scene.

An 18-year-old young man was arrested on suspicion of murder, another man was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

“Two people have been arrested and an investigation is already underway. We will do our best to identify and prosecute those responsible, ”the police said in a statement quoted by the newspaper.

