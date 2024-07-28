RIA Novosti: One person died after being struck by lightning in Patriot Park

One person died and three others were injured after a lightning strike in Patriot Park, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Moscow Region Health Ministry.

The victims were taken to a medical facility of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, the report says.

On Sunday, July 28, lightning struck three people in the Moscow region and knocked them to the ground. It struck one of the men’s umbrella.