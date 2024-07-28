Ministry of Health: One person died and three were injured by lightning strike in Patriot Park

One person died and three others were injured after a lightning strike in Patriot Park in the Odintsovo District of Moscow Region. This was reported on Sunday, July 28, by the regional Health Ministry.

The victims were taken to a medical facility. The condition of one of those admitted is assessed as serious, the others are of moderate severity.

All the victims were under one umbrella.

As reported by emergency services, the incident occurred on the main square in front of the Russian Armed Forces Cathedral. The people who were struck by lightning were hiding under an umbrella from the rain.

A video of this moment has appeared online. The footage shows three people standing next to each other, and one of them is holding an umbrella. At the moment of the supposed lightning strike, they all fall to the ground.

According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, the main blow fell on a 67-year-old man, who later died, and his 39-year-old son-in-law, a captain of the Moscow police. After the blow, the latter’s “pants were burnt, his sneakers melted, and thermal burns appeared on his legs.” Also suffered The 39-year-old police officer’s wife and her 61-year-old mother.

Lightning also struck a house in the Moscow region

It later became known that lightning struck another house in the village of Podberezniki in the Kolomensky district of the Moscow region, after which it caught fire.

Eyewitnesses said that the owner of the house was nearby on the street at the time of the incident and was not hurt. The attic burned down as a result of the fire.

Leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets predicted short-term rains and thunderstorms for Sunday, July 28. According to him, in the last week of July, Central Russia will be captured by a vast North Atlantic cyclone with a flow of cool air masses of polar origin, short rains are expected accompanied by cold northern winds.