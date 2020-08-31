One person died, five were injured in the shooting in the south of the American city of Chicago in Illinois, reports TASS…

It is known that the incident occurred on Sunday morning in the area of ​​one of the city cafes.

According to preliminary data, the attacker drove up to the catering establishment in a car and opened fire on the visitors.

As a result of the shooting, six people were shot and wounded. One of the victims died, the rest were hospitalized in a hospital. Physicians assess the condition of three of them as serious.

Law enforcement officials believe that the attacker was targeting a man who was mortally wounded.

Earlier, three police officers were injured in the shooting in Cedar Park in the US state of Texas.