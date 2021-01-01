One person died and 79 were injured during the New Year’s fireworks in Italy. On Friday, January 1, the TV channel reports. REN TV…

A 13-year-old boy from a gypsy camp died on the night of January 1, 2021 in the city of Asti. The firecracker got into the abdominal cavity of the deceased. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors stated the death of the child.

In total, 79 people suffered from pyrotechnics during New Year’s Eve in Italy, 23 of them ended up in hospital. Among the victims are eight minors.

45 people were injured in Lazio, another 40 people were injured in Naples and the surrounding area.

Earlier that day it became known that a ten-story building in Omsk had been fired upon with fireworks. Residents of the house said that the fire was avoided by a miracle. Omsk people wrote in the public “State of emergency in Omsk” on the social network “VKontakte” that they were shocked by what had happened and were ready to call the firefighters.

On New Year’s Eve in St. Petersburg, a teenager suffered from the fireworks. The boy was returning from the store when a fireworks shell hit him in the face. He was diagnosed with a laceration of the eye and a contusion. The teenager refused hospitalization.