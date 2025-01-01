Firefighters work on the Tesla Cybertruck that burned at the entrance to Trump Tower in Las Vegas

Seven people have been injured after the vehicle caught fire

One person has died and seven more have been injured after an electric van caught fire Tesla Cybertruck next to the Hotel Itnernacional trump from Las Vegas this Sunday morning.

The Las Vegas Police have reported that the burst It happened in the hotel’s valet parking area around 8:40 in the morning. The deceased was inside the vehicle, explained Sheriff Kevin McMahill, quoted by the NBC affiliate in the area.

«We are investigating the fire of a vehicle at the entrance to Trump Towers. The fire is out. Please avoid the area,” the Police have published on their X account. The fire has been put out by Clark County firefighters.

Eric Trump, one of the sons of Donald Trump, owner of the hotel and president-elect of the United States, has expressed his gratitude to the emergency services for their reaction to this incident in a message published on X.