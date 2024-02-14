One person was killed this Wednesday in a shooting in the Saint-Gilles neighborhood of Brussels that, according to the first indications, is related to drug trafficking, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred around 6:00 a.m. local time (midnight on Wednesday) near Jacques Franck Square, in the same place where a shooting also took place on Tuesday afternoon and in which a woman was injured when she was hit by the vehicle in which the shooters fled.

We are facing an unprecedented phenomenon, which has taken on almost industrial proportions, with gangs fighting over their territories at home, in Anderlecht, in Brussels

According to the mayor of Saint-Gilles, Jean Spinette, These events are related to the shootings of recent days in the Porte de Hal neighborhood and to a conflict between drug traffickers for control of the area.

“We are shocked, but it was a bit predictable. We are not facing small traders looking to make ends meet. We are facing an unprecedented phenomenon, which has taken on almost industrial proportions, with gangs fighting over their territories at home, in Anderlecht, in Brussels,” lamented Spinette.

“Yesterday it was still intimidation, today it seems more like an execution,” estimated the mayor of Saint-Gilles about the latest shootings recorded in his commune in statements to the RTBF radio station.

During the night, around 1:30 a.m., another shooting occurred, but without causing any victims.

The Belgian police are looking for the perpetrators of these shootings, as well as those of another that occurred last Sunday in the same area and which caused two serious victims, although their lives are not in danger, according to the authorities.

On Sunday, around 6:00 p.m., a shooting took place on Lacaille Street in Brussels, close to the Porte de Hal metro station and the Belgian Palace of Justice, a central area of ​​the city, according to the police spokesperson.

Police authorities continue with investigations to determine the circumstances of the events and find the perpetrators.

EFE

