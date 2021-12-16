One person died, five were injured in an accident involving a truck and several cars on the Naberezhnye Chelny – Zainsk – Almetyevsk highway in Tatarstan. This was reported on December 16 at the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan.

The department said that the accident occurred on December 15 at 17:40 on the 2nd km of the Naberezhnye Chelny – Zainsk – Almetyevsk highway. The driver of the Kia Rio, a 29-year-old resident of Avtograd, moving from Zainsk towards the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, did not select the proper speed and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Scania truck.

Due to the collision, the truck drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen and Mitsubishi Outlander cars. The latter drove into a ditch, and a lorry stopped across the road. Then a VAZ-2105 car collided with the semi-trailer.

“As a result of an accident, the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander, a resident of Bugulma born in 1972, died from his injuries at the scene. Five more people: drivers of Kia Rio, Volkswagen cars, as well as two Volkswagen passengers and a VAZ passenger with various injuries were taken to the hospital, ”the press service told reporters.

It is noted that the alleged culprit of the accident in the past two years has not been brought to administrative responsibility for traffic violations.

On December 15, a fatal traffic accident occurred in St. Petersburg on Nevsky Prospekt. The driver of the Volkswagen Polo at high speed flew into pedestrians crossing the road at the green light, one person died at the scene, another was injured. According to eyewitnesses, the suspect attempted to escape from the scene of the accident. Presumably, the man was very drunk, his identity has been established. In addition, it became known that he repeatedly violated traffic rules.

The victim in an accident with serious injuries was taken to the Mariinsky hospital. He was hospitalized with a brain contusion and an open shoulder fracture. He is now in a coma.