A Mossos d’Esquadra car, in an archive image. Laia Solanellas (Europa Press)

One person has died in a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the Campclar neighborhood of Tarragona. A person has been shot from the second floor of a home, according to police sources, and has died at the scene due to the shots that have pierced his lung. There is another injured person at the scene, according to those same sources.

The confrontation between two families began shortly before one in the afternoon, very close to the Mossos d’Esquadra police station. Several witnesses reported that there was a fight in the street, and shortly afterwards the shots were fired. The Catalan police have activated a large device, which remains open at this time, to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the attack, and avoid reprisals in the area.

Among others, elite units in armed incidents, the GEI, as well as negotiators from the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC), have traveled to the scene. Citizen security and public order patrols (ARRO) and the Mossos helicopter have also been activated. The investigation is now trying to clarify the reasons for the confrontation with firearms.

The Campclar neighborhood is in front of the Tarragona petrochemical complex. Not far from the place where the confrontation took place, on Riu Brugent street, there are several public schools, as well as a daycare center. At three in the afternoon, the Catalan police reported that they had already identified the perpetrators of the confrontation. A security device is maintained in the neighborhood to avoid new incidents.

The police maintain a large force in the neighborhood and have already identified the house from which the shots were fired, according to police sources. The confrontation has forced several bus lines that pass through the area to be diverted, and has also meant that some residents cannot enter the block of flats where they live. The regional police commanders have followed what was happening from the scene, in an advanced center. In the central Mossos complex, in Egara, the police have also formed a crisis and remote coordination room.

